Joe Perez Jr., 59, went to be with our Lord and Savior on September 2nd, 2020 in Vancouver, Washington. He was born October 9th, 1960 in Toppenish, Washington to Antonio Hernandez Perez and Betty Enriquez.
Joe resided in Wapato, Washington for most of his younger years and attended Wapato School District. Joe had a very compassionate heart and was an excellent listener and an even better talker! He loved his grandchildren, nieces, and nephews very much and enjoyed having them visit. He was very loved by his mother Betty as well as all of his siblings, aunts & uncles and cousins, and enjoyed all the moments he had with each of them. He built strong relationships with everyone. His hobby and passion was yard sailing in his younger days and he got excited trying to find that hidden treasure at every one he went to. Boy’s love for God was unfailing. He called everyone as often as he could and would always encourage them to stay close to Jesus. He called his brother every night to have him read the Bible for as long as possible. He always encouraged those he loved. He had a kind heart and willingly helped those in need. His love for his family was unconditional and he was very loved in return.
Joe is survived by his son Kyle Gregory (Lorraine), grandkids Elias, Madison, & Mason all of Yakima, his mother Betty Enriquez of Wapato, sisters: Hope Johnson (Rick), of Richland, Ramona Perez of Yakima, Beatrice Perez of Yakima, & Elvia DeLeon of Vancouver, Wa., brothers: Tony Perez (Sandy) of Moxee, & Julio Perez of Yakima, and many nieces & nephews, aunts & uncles, and precious cousins.
A viewing will be held Tuesday, September 8th, 2020 at Valley Hills Funeral Home in Wapato, WA from 4 pm - 7 pm. An outdoor funeral service will be held Thursday September 10th, 2020 at The Seventh-day Adventist Church, 507 North 35th Ave., Yakima, WA at 2 pm.
From Boy’s brothers and sisters
IF ROSES GROW IN HEAVEN
If roses grow in Heaven Lord,
Please pick a bunch for me.
Place them in my Brother’s arms
And tell him they’re from me.
Tell him that I love and miss him,
And when he turns to smile,
Place a kiss upon his cheek and hold him for awhile.
Because remembering him is easy,
I do it everyday,
But there’s an ache within my heart
That will never go away
