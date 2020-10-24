Prosser Funeral Home & Crematory
Joe “Joey” Cruz, age 33 of Yakima, passed away on October 20, 2020 in Yakima. He was born to Joe Cecil Cruz and Rosalinda Perales on October 5, 1987 in Sunnyside, Washington. He was raised and educated in Prosser where he graduated from high school.
Joey will be remembered by his warm smile and caring heart. Family was very important to him.
He enjoyed barbecuing for family a friends and fishing of the banks of the Columbia River.
Joey is survived by his daughter, Elizabeth; father, Joe Cruz and wife of Prosser; mother, Rosalinda Perales of Yakima; sisters, Kristine Perales of Prosser and Rachel Gropper of Kennewick; grandmother, Olivia Perales of Sunnyside; nieces, Victoria, Emma, and Olivia; nephews, Michael, Iziah, Nathan, Andrew, Giovanni, RJ and David; and many aunts, uncles, cousins and countless friends. He was preceded in death by his sister, Lisa Cruz of Kennewick.
Funeral Services for Joey will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at the Friendship Baptist Church in Prosser. Concluding services and burial will follow at the Prosser Cemetery. Visitation is scheduled for Monday, October 26 from 4:00 to 7:00 PM at Prosser Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to Mustangs for Mustangs. You may share a memory or leave a message for the family at www.prosserfuneralhome.com.
