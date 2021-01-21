Valley Hills Funeral Home
Joe Castilleja took the Lord’s hand and went home on January 14, 2021 at the age of 83.
Joe was born on June 24, 1937 in Edinburg, Texas. At the age of 9 he and his family hopped in a truck caravan and traveled to Washington in 1946, where they decided to stay and settled in Satus area. Soon after they moved to Toppenish where Joe would meet his lifelong partner Rita at a hangout spot called Rowberry’s. In 1958, in a spur of the moment, Joe and Rita, along with his brother Jim and fiance Galene, got married in Idaho. On their next adventure Joe and Rita with Jim and Galene moved to Sedro-Woolley to raise strawberries for his dad in 1964. After farming strawberries Joe and Rita moved back to the valley where they decided to purchase Jacks Place in Brownstown. As an owner, Joe worked day and night wearing the title bartender, custodian, handyman, and accountant to make sure it was a success. Eventually, Jacks Place became a daytime cafe instead of a night-time bar. In all those years of owning and working at Jacks Place, Joe made many memories meeting the new, keeping in touch with the present, and saying farewell to friends who traveled on. He enjoyed visiting all who would stop by and say hello, eat tacos, and laugh while at Joe’s Place.
He is survived by his partner, his wife, Rita; his children JoeJo, Timothy, Leeja (Larry) Rein, and Lola Andrews; his brothers Frank, Rick, and Bobby, his sisters Lupee and Connie; his grandchildren Kaleja (Markie), Dyamelle (Fred), Casey (Ryan), Joshua (Stephanie), Nakita, Michael, Vahl (Alex), Ty, and Sylar, and 12 great-grandchildren.
Joe was preceded in death by his son Reid, parents Genaro and Francisca Morales Castilleja, his brothers Louie, Juan, Genaro Jr., and Ruben, and sisters Trina Salinas, Susie Salado, Rosa Ramos, and Teresa Benavides.
He enjoyed life on the path he forged.
