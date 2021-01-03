Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
On Friday, December 25, 2020, Jody Ray Simmerman passed away surrounded by family. He was 58 years old.
Jody was born on September 6, 1962 in Yakima, Washington, the son of Robert and Carol Simmerman. The family moved to Selah, Washington when he was 3 years old. Jody would settle in Selah where he graduated from Selah High School in 1981 and would eventually build his home. He began working for Central Chain & Transmission Co. in 1978 and would continue working there for the next 42 years. Jody was a hardworking, dedicated man that took a lot of pride in his work, but at the end of the day what really mattered to him was that his co-workers and clients were happy.
Jody enjoyed working in his yard and around his house on the weekends. He also enjoyed World War II history and collected memorabilia from this era which took him on travels to Hawaii, Guam and Germany. But Jody’s true passion in life was his volunteer work at the Central Washington State Fair. He was a fair ambassador for 10 years and was happy to do just about anything asked of him. He would eventually come to call them his “fair family.”
Above all else the most important thing in life to Jody was his family. As long as he had family around he was happy whether that be him hosting a holiday dinner, taking Mom to the beach, coaching his niece’s soccer team, traveling with his nephew or just teasing his other niece about Star Wars.
Jody is survived by his mother Carol, his sisters Kelley (Jim), and Debbie; his brothers Randy (Mary), and Gary (Rhonda); his nieces Heather (Anthony), and Nikki (Ron); his nephew Tyler; his aunts Marie, and Deb (Sue), and numerous cousins and great nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life is planned for later in the spring. Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
We would like to thank all the nurses and staff at Cottage in the Meadow for taking such great care of Jody and treating him like family – and the many many milkshakes. We are forever grateful.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In