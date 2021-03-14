Jody Lynn (Wakasugi) Hillier

Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
On March 7, 2021, Jody went to her Heavenly home after the most courageous battle with Parkinson’s; she was 70 years old.
Jody was born February 28, 1951 in Ontario, OR to Sam and Mary Wakasugi. The family moved to Yakima in 1963. She graduated from West Valley HS.
Jody possessed a sweet, gentle, and quiet spirit. She especially loved her family, baking, cooking, and animals. During her battle with Parkinson’s, you never heard a word of complaint from her, ever. Later on, she became unable to communicate verbally but she still understood everything that was said and what was going on around her, even to the end. She was such a strong person through it all.
Jody and Mike were married on Jan. 13, 1976 and shared 45 years together. Jody worked for the Selah School District for over 20 years as a Para-pro until ill health forced her into retirement.
Jody is survived by her husband Mike of Yakima, son Gary King (Beth) of Yakima, Mother, Mary Chadwick (Ben) of Yakima, sister Linda Perry (Joe) of Yakima, sister Robin Dinsmore (Terry) of Yakima, brother Dale Wakasugi (Katie) of Woodbury, MN, brother Sam Wakasugi (Lisa) of Suwanee, GA and sister Sandy Harvey (Noel) of Chandler, AZ, numerous nieces and nephews, 5 grandchildren and 1 great-grandson.
The family wishes to express their gratitude to the staff at Landmark Care Center with a special thank you to Maria Valencia for the kind and caring way she assisted Jody.
A Memorial Service will be planned for a later date. Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
