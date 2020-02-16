Jodi Loutzenhiser

Shaw & Sons Funeral Home
Jodi Lynn (Carlson) Loutzenhiser was born on August 1, 1963 to Melvin and Mae Carlson in Yakima, WA. After a 4-year battle with Glioblastoma brain cancer she passed peacefully at Cottage in the Meadow on February 11, 2020. Jodi attended Robertson Elementary, Wilson Jr. High and Eisenhower High School, where she enjoyed being part of the cheer squad and keeping stats for the baseball team. She then went on to college at Washington State University (#gocougs) where she was a member of the Delta Delta Delta Sorority. Jodi graduated with a degree in Restaurant and Hotel Management and accepted her first real job with The Hanalei Hotel at Hotel Circle in San Diego, CA in 1986. After working in the hospitality industry for a few years Jodi relocated to Northern CA and joined the sales force, working for Tuthill Pump Co., Basic Chemical LLC and Univar up until her illness progressed in 2018. Jodi married in 1990 and had her only child, her daughter Janine in 1993. Janine was the light of her life. When Janine ventured off to college Jodi flew from coast to coast to spend time with her and watch all but a few of her basketball games. They also vacationed together to many tropical destinations. Jodi loved college football (especially the Cougs), hanging out with her good friends, spending time with her parents and eating a good sports bar burger. She enjoyed life to the fullest and truly lived each day as if it were her last. We honestly believe her positive attitude and optimism got her through her final years. She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Ada and Leon Marquardt, and paternal grandparents, Arthur and Elsie Carlson, as well as her mother Mae Carlson. Jodi is survived by her father Melvin Carlson and only child, Janine Loutzenhiser, who both reside in Yakima at this time. The family wishes to thank Fieldstone OrchardWest and Cottage in the Meadow for their care and support. Also, a special thanks to Steve and Lisa Krous for their time, love and friendship shown to Jodi over the last 42 years and through the duration of her illness. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday March 14, 2020 at 11:00 am at Central Lutheran Church, 1604 West Yakima Ave., Yakima, WA with a luncheon reception following at the Yakima Convention Center, 10 North 8th Street, Yakima, WA.
In Jodi’s honor we request that y’all ditch the basic black funeral attire and bust out your WSU cougar gear and/or crimson and gray colors to show support of Jodi’s favorite school #gocougs. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the WSU Athletic Program in Jodi’s memory.
Shaw and Sons Funeral Home is caring for the family. Condolences can be shared at www.shawandsons.com.
