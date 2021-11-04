Prosser Funeral Home & Crematory
Our beloved Wife, Mom, Grandma, and Aunt, Joanne Marilyn (Davis) Solberg, left this Earth to be with Jesus on October 30, 2021. She was 86 years old.
Born on June 11, 1935, to Mason Davis and Genieve (Candler) Davis, in Sioux Creek Township, Barron County, Wisconsin, Joanne was the second of six children. Joanne’s family were dairy farmers, raising Jersey cows and cultivating hay.
Joanne was an active member of 4-H, and showed her own Jersey cow(s).
Mason and Genieve raised their children to know the Lord in the Christian faith.
Joanne’s early education began in a one-room country schoolhouse, where everyone from first-grade to six-grade participated. Later on, the family moved to Chetek, Wisconsin, and homesteaded there.
Joanne graduated from Chetek High School in 1953. She moved to Minneapolis-St. Paul to attend nursing school at St. Francis and work at the hospital, something that she thoroughly enjoyed, while living in the city with her Aunt Helen.
Joanne met her husband of 65 years, Lawrence D. Solberg, also from Chetek, Wisconsin, on a blind date. They married each other on September 1, 1956, and made their home in the Chetek/Barron/Rice Lake area.
Joanne was a homemaker while raising their children, Joi A. Solberg (deceased), and Lawrence (Larry) E. Solberg, in Wisconsin.
In 1963, the family packed up and moved to Washington state, first to Whitstran, then later to their permanent residence in Grandview, in 1966. Later on, Joanne and Lawrence had another child, Karolin K. Solberg.
Joanne’s interests included sewing, attending all of her children’s sporting events, and reading books. Joanne was an avid book reader her entire life. She always had more than one book going at the same time. Westerns and historical novels seemed to spark her interest the most.
Even though she couldn’t swim, she made sure that all of her children participated in swimming lessons. I (Karolin) remember her saying that she wanted us to all reach the pinnacle of swimming and become Life Savers. She had to settle for Junior Life Saving with our sister, Joi. Larry and Karolin learned until they decided it was enough. Larry remembers being treated to an ice cream cone at The Greyhound, across from the swimming pool. Mom’s way of incentive to learn how to swim.
Tennis lessons was also an activity that we did, Mom included. She got to be pretty good, running around the court, chasing the tennis ball, with her racket and sweatband on her head. Then afterwards we’d go to Morrie’s Pizza for a soda pop.
Joanne worked her entire life helping to raise her children with Lawrence the best they could, by working in the orchards, working in the canneries, and eventually going back to what she loved best, the healthcare field. Joanne worked as a Nursing Assistant, Certified, in both the Prosser Memorial Hospital Nursing Home, and the Prosser Memorial Hospital. Her two favorite things were being chosen to work in the surgery ward, and in the nursery. She loved taking care of the newborn babies. Especially the time when her grandson, Daniel, was born. Joanne loved that day, because she got to take care of him personally. Joanne worked at Prosser Memorial Hospital until her retirement.
Joanne is survived by her husband, Lawrence Solberg, her son, Larry Solberg and wife Judy Solberg, and her daughter, Karolin, all of Grandview, WA. She is also survived by many grandchildren, step-grandchildren, and nieces and nephews. Joanne is also survived by her brother, Mason Davis and Loraine of Eugene, OR; her brother, Roger Davis and Sheryl of Brookfield, Massachusetts; and brother-in-law, Boyd Weber of Stoughton, WI.
Joanne is preceded in death by her parents, Mason and Genieve Davis; a son, Baby Boy of Lawrence and Joanne Solberg; and a daughter, Joi A. Solberg-Martin. Also, her brother, Arnie Davis and Lois of Prairie Farm, WI; Janice (Davis) Weber of Stoughton, WI; and Jean (Davis) Petersen and Dwayne of Kenosha, WI.
A memorial service to celebrate Joanne’s life will be held at the Church of the Nazarene in Prosser, WA, at a later date. You may leave a message for the family at www.Prosserfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log in