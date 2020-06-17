Joanne Marie Dale, 80, was born on May 16th, 1939 in Yakima, WA. She was called home to heaven on April 13th, 2020. Joanne grew up in Moxee, WA. She worked hard her whole life in various jobs, including many years working at Tree Top. In her free time she enjoyed cooking for her family, quilting, and making throw blankets. Joanne is survived by her three children, Dennis Dale, Micheal (Nancy) Dale, and Betty Dale, and five grandchildren, Bridget Reise, Jared Reise, Samantha Dale, Jake Dale, and Benjamin Dale. She is also survived by her sister Judith Kimberlin and brothers Roger Trudeau and Kenneth Trudeau, as well as various nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents Elda and Maurice Trudeau, her daughter Teresa Dale, her sisters Barbara Fisher and Elda Mary Trudeau, her brother Ronald Trudeau, and her companion Gerald Tilley.
For information on funeral services, please contact Nancy Dale at 509-972-1985.
