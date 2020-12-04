Joanne Leona Sapik (Donatelli), 87 of Yakima, WA & formerly of Clinton, Iowa passed away Thursday, November 19, 2020 in her home. Per her wishes, she was cremated at Valley Hills Funeral Home in Yakima, and requested no memorial or funeral services.
Joanne was born in July 1933 to Walter Larsen and Willhelmina Hendricksen. She graduated from Clinton High School in 1951, married & had 5 children. She was a den mother and employed at Mt. Alverno Nursing Home in Clinton as a nurses aid, then as a school bus driver in both Clinton & Miles, Iowa. She then later attended & graduated from Clinton Comm. College in 1976 as a Registered Nurse and worked for Mercy Hospital there. She was a member of Zion Lutheran Church.
Having a yearning for adventure after all her children had left the nest, she moved to the Pacific Northwest, living in Tacoma, Washington to enjoy the great outdoors. She was employed at Tacoma General and Good Samaritan hospitals. After retiring, she later moved to Yakima, WA. She had a love for all her cats, was an avid hiker, became a master gardener, liked to travel sometimes to far-off places, enjoyed her quiet time reading and doing crosswords, sewing, canning & baking. As well, she volunteered at the Harman Senior Center in Yakima, teaching computer classes & preparing taxes for several years. She was a believer in quality of life. Some of her last words were, “I tried my best.”
Joanne grew up in hard times, but persevered and worked diligently throughout her life, while caring for family as well. She was endlessly loving, and encouraging and prioritized the needs of family over her own. She served as an “always available” mentor and supporter to her loved ones and will be missed immensely by her beloved children and grandchildren whom she loved unconditionally. May she rest in peace.
Those left to honor and cherish her memory in their hearts include surviving children (spouses): Michael (Vicky) Risinger of Tigard, OR, Ronald Risinger of Yakima, WA, Alice Smith (Risinger) of Clinton, IA, Steven (Jodee) Risinger of Kamuela, HI, Donald (Trina) Risinger of Glendale, AZ; 10 grandchildren, and many great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, a brother, Walter “Boots” Donatelli, and a sister, Patricia “Patsy” Morrow, all of Clinton.
A special thank you to Virginia Mason Memorial Hospice, friends, and neighbors in Yakima for their support and compassion during the last few months. Online condolences can be made at www.valleyhillsfh.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In