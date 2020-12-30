Joanne Lee Minnix, 83, passed away on December 18, 2020 in Yakima, Washington.
Joanne and her twin sister Joyce were born in Yakima, Washington on July 11, 1937 to Iris and Jim Durrett.
She attended Yakima (Davis) high school, graduating in 1955. She married Merlin James Brittain shortly out of high school and they had three children together. She lived her entire life in Yakima. After raising her three children, she went to work for J.C. Penney Co. in 1982, and retired in 1993.
On February 19, 1984, she married Gary Minnix. They had a wonderful marriage until Gary passed away in 1991.
Joanne won her way with breast cancer in 1983-1984 and again with Lieomyosarcoma in 2010, with her family and God’s help.
She lived her life to the fullest. Loving her time at Gooseprairie and the Oregon Coast. Come Spring she was on her way to “God’s Country” in the mountains or at the beach. Joanne loved having her family and grandkids be with her when she could, although she also loved her “quiet time,” never tiring of seeing the deer, elk and critters, much less the beauty of the mountains and ocean. She felt it important to let people know she cared and loved her family and friends very much. One of her favorite songs said, “People who need people are the luckiest people in the world.” She always said, “Take care of those you love and let them know you love them every chance you get.”
Joanne is survived by her sister Lois McConnell of Seattle, WA, her children, Leann and Herb Whitley of Albany, OR, Kurt Brittain, of Yakima, WA, Lucas Brittain, of Yakima, WA, and Diane and Stan Hudson of Eatonville, WA; and six grandchildren, Tami Nelson, Justin Herzog, Ashleigh Cleary, Haley Earl, Tyler Brittain, and Christina Hudson. Joanne had six great-grandchildren, Shane Nelson, Alex Herzog, Andrew Polk, Allie Cleary, Carter Cleary, and Skyler Earl. She had one great-great grandchild, Zorriah Nelson.
Memorial Services will be held at Keith & Keith, Terrace Heights at a later time.
Donations may be made to the charity of your choice.
