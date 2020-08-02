Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
Joanne Irene Weller left this earth, to be with Jesus and her grandma and grandpa, July 29, 2020. Joanne attended schools in West Valley and Selah. She graduated with an Assistant Accounting degree from Yakima Business College.
Joanne worked for AT&T, and then worked as a 911 dispatcher for about 10 years. She was very proud of the work she did there. She worked until the disease of Maffuci’s/Ollier’s and cancer prevented her from working.
Her son, James, was born December 1, 1986. Joanne was very proud of James and loved him very much. She was so delighted to become a grandmother on September 23, 2019 to a delightful little red-headed boy named Charlie – who came with 2 bonus brothers, Liam and Tyrrell.
Joanne was a true “crafter.” She enjoyed card making, scrapbooking, and jewelry making. She was very outgoing and social, making friends wherever she was. She loved sharing her love for Jesus with others and giving words of encouragement and scripture.
Joanne = God is gracious.
A Memorial Service will be held on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at Brookside Funeral Home (500 W. Prospect, Moxee, WA 98936) at 1:00 pm. Memories can be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
