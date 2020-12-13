Joanna P. Groth passed away at Cottage in The Meadow on November 25th, 2020 after a courageous fight with cancer.
Our Mom had a great life, married 27 years to Kenneth Groth who was both the love of her life and her soul mate. She had a large blended family that she loved and kept in touch with regularly and celebrated everyone’s birthdays and as many holidays as possible. After Mom and Ken retired in the 1980’s, their dream was to buy an RV and travel the country. And then Ken had some health issues. Undeterred from their dream, they bought that 32-foot Class A and, towing a car, Mom drove that rig to Hot Springs in Southern California, where they liked to winter, and over to Peoria, Arizona for spring ball. Ken loved baseball and Mom learned to love it too. They were full-time RVers for 12 years, and visited as far away as Maine and down to Galveston, Texas and all stops in between.
She was an amazing woman! Mom was born in Jonesboro, Arkansas on January 20th, 1932. Her Dad worked for the railroad and his jobs took him from state to state. So with his wife and family of five in tow, it brought him to the Northwest and Yakima. It was quite a cultural shock for Mom. Her Arkansas accent was so thick she got teased. So much so, as a 7th grader, she chose to fight a 9th grader girl that was teasing her and whupped her! She didn’t get teased again. Mom never suffered fools, or bullies, well. But she did lose the accent.
Mom graduated from Yakima High, got married and raised five kids. The first born in 1952 and the last in 1958. Mom’s doctor told her she shouldn’t have any more kids. It might kill her! She agreed. All her kids attended Castlevale Elementary. She became President of the PTA. The kids always thought it was a way she could keep an eye on us, but it was also a way she could monitor our education. Mom always said you could never get too much education. She was happy with that little school.
With all her kids in school, Mom went to work. First as a waitress at the 410 Restaurant, where her claim to fame was waiting on The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, who were performing at the fair. The 410 was well known for their good steaks and stiff drinks. She said, “they were delightful boys.”
Mom loved country western music, but also sang in the Bel Canto Choir in performances at the Capitol Theatre. She looked beautiful in her long, flowing chiffon dress. She also got to meet some of her favorite western performers, Buck Owens and Little Jimmy Dickens. Even to this day, if you got into Mom’s car it was turned to a country station and listen to the classic songs from Hank Williams, Buck Owens and Willie Nelson.
From the 410 Mom went to work at the Donut Shop Restaurant, which she managed for over 10 years. Then Mom decided to try something new, and became the office manager at Shearson American Express branch in Yakima. There she worked with actor Kyle MacLachlan’s mother and was pleased to meet him when he visited his family in Yakima. From Searson’s Mom returned to her roots, and managed the catering department at The Thunderbird Hotel. Mom managed dozens of employees and hosted several large events at the Thunderbird’s banquet facilities. Then Mom retired and eventually married her soul mate and hit the road. But then daughter Trisha bought her own restaurant in Friday Harbor, San Juan, Vicc’s Drive-In. That was where Mom and Ken got married. So one of the first stops on the road was Trisha’s restaurant where Mom was a grill cook for several years, helping Trisha’s Vic’s Drive Inn to accomplish 10 years of successful business.
Of the many cruises Mom did with Ken and family, it was probably the cruise through the Panama Canal for their Silver Anniversary that was the most memorable. But many other cruises with other family members were memorable as well.
There is only one last story to tell about Mom. And it comes in the middle of this history. Mom navigated us kids through a traumatic divorce, and kept us together through her hard work and determination. Eventually launching us all into adulthood.
Survivors include her sister Doroyhy Duncan of Turlock, California, sons and daughters Alan Harris, Yakima, Trisha Harris, Friday Harbour, Sherry Hall, Santa Monica (Harry Hall), Curtis Harris, Yakima and Vincent Harris, Los Angeles, California; Mom’s loved extended family, Katie Tait, Yakima, Pauline Groth, Yakima and Marty Groth of Yakima; her grandsons Aaron Harris, Portland (Heather), Mathew Harris of Scappoose, Or. and Sean (Carol Ann) of Beaverton, Or.; her great-granddaughters Rowen Harris and Veyda Grace Tait, and her over 30 nieces and nephews.
Mom enjoyed many circles of friends. Her coffee klatch friends at McDonald’s, so many friends there, and Mom’s firefighters family. And special thanks to Bill Horst for his companionship with Mom these last two years. Thank you all for your love and friendship for our Mom.
If you wish to send a remembrance, please consider a donation to the Firefighter’s Widow & Children fund at P.O. Box 41903, Los Angeles, Calif. 90041.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In