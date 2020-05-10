Funeral Alternatives of Washington
Joann Read, age 81, died April 29, 2020, in Lacey, Washington. She was born March 16, 1939, in South Dakota to Lester and Eleda Larson. The family moved to Hawthorne, California, and then to Mabton, Washington. Joann graduated in 1957 from Grandview High School and in 1959 from Lutheran Bible Institute in Seattle. She was married to Stuart Read for 46 years until his death in 2015.
Joann worked a few years for Boeing, and for many years as a parish secretary. She and Stu had a long-time tax preparation business. They lived in Seattle then moved to Lacey in 1999. Joann played the bells and sang in the choir in church. She loved fancy fingernails and her dog Peanut.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Stuart; their infant son, Roger; her parents; and her brother, Norman Larson. She survived by her sister, Joyce Short (Tom); nephew, Andrew Short (wife, Mary, and kids, Ryan and Caitlin); niece, Susan Lemke (husband, Craig, and kids, Peter and Jacqueline); sister-in-law, Carol Brooks; and many caring friends. She was a kind and generous person and will be missed.
She will be buried with Stuart at Tahoma National Cemetery in Kent, Washington. Memorial donations may be given to Immanuel Lutheran Church in Grandview, Washington.
Please share memories at www.FuneralAlternatives.org.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In