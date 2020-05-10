JoAnn Marlene Woody

Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
JoAnn Woody died May 3rd, 2020 at Cottage in the Meadow. She fought a courageous battle against multiple myeloma cancer and Alzheimer’s for nearly four years. She is now at peace, joining her family and friends that went before her.
JoAnn was born August 30th, 1938, in Billings, Montana, to Adolph and Elsie Waldbauer. She came to Yakima in 1943 with her family. She attended school at McKinley, Franklin, and then graduated from Yakima High in 1956, where she was a member of the National Honor Society. After graduation, she worked for Harris Motors and then GMAC in the Larson building until 1960. She then met Deryl Woody, a former classmate from Yakima High who had returned from the Navy, and they married on November 4th, 1961. They moved to Seattle where JoAnn worked as an Executive Secretary for Boeing at Plant 2 and at the Auburn plant. They had two boys while in Seattle, and eventually moved back to Yakima in 1971, and have lived here ever since. JoAnn was a sales representative with Avon for many years, and won multiple sales awards. She always enjoyed Avon, but the real joy of her job was the chance to make so many new friends. Photography was also a lifelong hobby, and if there was a special event, JoAnn was sure to be there, documenting and capturing every smile and story that was told. Her personality could truly engage any stranger that she had ever met, and make them feel as if they were lifelong friends.
JoAnn is survived by her husband Deryl; her son Bob, his wife Tami and their son Tyler, who was very special to Grandma; her son David and his wife Alena; and her sister Shirley Goetz. She was preceded in death by her father Adolph, mother Elsie, brothers Reuben and Leo, and sister Ruth Morford. She is also survived by multiple nieces and nephews, and many, many friends.
A Celebration of JoAnn’s Life will be held at a later date. Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family. Memories can be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
