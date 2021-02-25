On February 17, 2021, Joann LaFollette passed away peacefully. She was 82 years old. Joann was the mother of eight children. Despite her large family Joann always made time for everyone. She always provided support and love for her family. There was never a new face that Joann met, that wasn’t immediately family.
Joann was predeceased by her husband Leo Jacob LaFollette, her brother Larry Douglas, and by her sons, Harvey, Robert and Elvin. She is survived by her five surviving children, numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
Graveside services will be held on Friday, February 26th, at 1:00 pm at Wapato Cemetery. Funeral arrangements are being handled by Valley Hills Funeral Home.
