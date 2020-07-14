Shaw & Sons Funeral Home
JoAnn Hopkins Funk, age 84, died Friday, July 10, 2020 in Yakima, WA. JoAnn was born to Virgil and Olga (Anderson) Hopkins. She grew up on Gordon Avenue in Spokane, WA, graduating from Rogers High School in 1953. An only child, JoAnn’s “Anderson cousins” of Troy, ID were like siblings, and she had fond memories of summer visits with them.
After high school, JoAnn entered nursing school at Deaconess Hospital, graduating from Whitworth College in 1957 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing. One of her nursing instructors during this time, Dorothy Funk Corona, introduced JoAnn to her brother, Pete, a farmer in the Harrah area, and the two married in 1962. JoAnn always wanted to be a mother, and she was blessed with four children and seven grandchildren.
JoAnn served as a nurse at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in Yakima in the 1970s and later the Director of Nursing Services (DNS) at Parkside Nursing Home in Union Gap from 1980-2000. After retiring from nursing, she began quilting and made many treasured quilts for family and friends.
JoAnn was a woman of faith and loved the Lord Jesus Christ with her whole heart and soul. As a nurse, she wore a small pin on her uniform with the initials FJS (For Jesus’ Sake) as an emblem of her calling. She had an encouragement ministry sending cards and notes to people near and far. JoAnn taught Sunday School at Harrah Community Church and especially enjoyed teaching the 2- and 3-year olds about Jesus. She faithfully studied her Bible and prayed.
JoAnn is survived by her husband of 58 years, Dietrich Peter (“Pete”) Funk of Yakima, WA; daughter Anna Marie Dufault of Moxee, WA; son David Funk (Kristy Funk) of Portland, OR; son Raymond Funk (Lonni Rodriguez-Funk) of Yakima, WA; and daughter Jennifer Funk (Mike Bush) of Redmond, WA. Her precious grandchildren include Peter Dufault of Indianapolis, IN; Seth Dufault and Megan Dufault of Moxee, WA; Lillian Funk of Portland, OR; Trey Funk of Yakima, WA; and Monica Ruddell and Rowan Bush of Redmond, WA. JoAnn is also survived by a niece, Lani Corona Conrad of Houston, TX, and her “son-in-love” Philip Dufault of Yakima, WA. Her last surviving Anderson cousin is Louise Soderstrom of Troy, ID. JoAnn was predeceased by her parents and sister-in-law, Dorothy Corona.
JoAnn’s family wish to thank the staff at Highgate Senior Living and Living Care Retirement Community for the kind and compassionate care she experienced in these respective communities. Shaw & Sons Funeral Home is handling arrangements for the family. Viewing will be on Wednesday July 15, 2020 from 11:00 am to 5:00 pm at Shaw & Sons (201 N. 2nd St., Yakima, WA 98901), followed by a private Graveside Service at Terrace Heights Memorial Park. Should friends desire, memorial contributions may be sent to Harrah Community Church, PO Box 129, Harrah, WA, 98933. Another way to honor JoAnn’s memory is to send a note of encouragement to someone who may need one. Memories can also be shard at www.shawandsons.com.
