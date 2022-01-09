Keith & Keith Funeral Home
JoAnn Gaye Johnston of Yakima, WA entered her eternal home on January 1, 2022 after 7 years of Parkinson’s disease and a 4-month battle with cancer. She passed away surrounded by family in the home she helped design and so dearly loved.
JoAnn was born in Colville, WA on May 12, 1953 to William and Marie Baker. As a toddler JoAnn’s family moved to a small farm in Addy, WA, where she most certainly began her lifelong love of animals. After a short stint in Moses Lake, at the age of 7, the family settled in Yakima where JoAnn would live the rest of her life. JoAnn graduated from Davis High School in 1971 and two years later married her high school sweetheart, Jeff, on August 4, 1973.
JoAnn spent most of her adult life working in jobs and volunteer roles that reflected her love and care for people. Early on she worked as a teacher’s aide and office secretary at Franklin Middle School. She served for 5 years as the director of Life Choices where she cared for young women who found themselves in challenging, unplanned situations. Later on she gave her time to Living Care as a Fund Developer. JoAnn volunteered countless hours at West Valley Church, Bethel Nazarene, Union Gospel Mission, mentoring at the Yakima County Jail God Pod, and Living Care.
JoAnn’s home was always open to any and every one: family, friends, and those in need. She loved to host parties and gatherings of all kinds and prided herself in having a home designed and decorated for the occasion. JoAnn and Jeff loved to travel together, especially with close friends Ron and Marla. They also found great joy spending as much time as possible at “the campground,” a family cabin on the Columbia River. Perhaps most of all she loved time with her grandkids; they adore her and she adored them. JoAnn’s grandma heart extended to many other children that she loved to lavish her time on as well. Recently some of JoAnn’s friends and grandkids used these words to describe her; loving, faithful, mentor, prayer warrior, generous, hospitable, decorator, devoted, fun, Godly, and beautiful. She will be remembered for these and so many other wonderful things.
JoAnn is preceded in death by her parents, William and Marie Baker, and her grandson, Henok Johnston. She is survived by her husband of 48 years, Jeff, two sons, Jason Johnston (Kala) and Joel Johnston (Huong), 6 grandkids, Faith, Hope, Michael, Noah, Hazel, and Violet.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to JoAnn’s medical care team: Dr. Mark Joy, Dr. Richard Sloop, Dr. Sindhu Srivatsal, and the incredibly caring staff at Heartlinks Hospice and Palliative Care.
A memorial service will be held at 1:00 pm on Thursday January 20, 2022 at West Valley Church, 7109 W. Nob Hill Blvd. In lieu of flowers the family asks for donations be made in JoAnn’s name to either the Yakima Union Gospel Mission or Yakima Humane Society. To leave a memory for the family please visit keithandkeith.com.
