Joann D. Schwenk

Our beloved mother and grandmother and friend, Joann Schwenk, passed away at 87 years of age on January 27, 2020 in Seaside, OR. Joann was born in Spokane, WA to Frank and Elsie Miller on September 20, 1932. The Millers owned a corner grocery store at the time. Joann met husband Milt at Washington State University and they were married in 1956 after graduating in 1954. Joann was a pre and grade school, Head Start and Montessori School teacher throughout her career, where she loved her students and fellow teachers and was very well thought of by each, especially for her teaching skill and patience. The family lived in Petaluma, CA where they had their first son, Kevin, then moved to Missoula, MT and had their second son, Kyle. Joann enjoyed spending time with family and many friends, Kappa Alpha Theta sorority sisters from WSU, but especially with family. Joann also enjoyed her Antique Club, crossword puzzles, rooting on the Cougs and playing her kazoo! She always enjoyed traveling to Hawaii, the Washington and Oregon Coast, and visiting family in Seaside. She moved to Seaside after the passing of her loving husband Milt, to whom she was married for 61 years. Joann is survived by her son Kyle and his wife Beth, and grandchildren Laura and Kelly Schwenk of Seaside. She was predeceased by her husband Milt in 2017, and son Kevin in 2019. The family wishes to convey special thanks to caregivers at Providence Seaside Hospital, Columbia Memorial Hospital Hospice, and all personnel at Neawanna by the Sea Assisted Living Facility, for their skill and loving care. The family plans a celebration of her life at a later date.
