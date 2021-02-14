On December 11, 2020 Joan Ogden Ward went on to continue her journey with her best friend and husband of 49 years, John Emmett Ward, due to Alzheimer’s Disease. Joan began her life on April 26, 1933 in Oakland, CA. Joan graduated from Piedmont High School in Piedmont, CA. Joan and John were married in 1955 and had three exceptional girls, Stephanie (Jim) Bickers of Detroit, MI and Saulsbury, TN, Susan (Thomas) Donohue of Madison, CT, and Sharon (Dwight) Hill of Yakima, WA; and her four wonderful grandchildren, Morgan, Kerry, Patrick, and Shane Donohue.
Joan and John moved their family from Walnut Creek, CA to Mayaguez, Puerto Rico in 1972, and then moved to Yakima, WA in 1976, where they both worked at Del Monte. In 1985, Joan and John moved back to CA where they remained until John passed in 2003 and Joan needed full time care for Alzheimer’s. Stephanie immediately stepped up and found a facility in Detroit, MI that she trusted and was close enough for her to visit on a daily basis. While the facility in Detroit was wonderful, Stephanie made the generous decision to hire an extra caregiver, Justin Perry, who went above and beyond, to make sure Mom never felt alone.
So many people kept Mom safe and happy. We’d like to thank the team at Arden Court and Justin Perry for everything they did for our mother. Joan left behind the many people she touched and made better along the way along with many friends and extended family. She will be deeply missed.
