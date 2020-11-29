Jo Anne Widmyer, 71 of Yakima, Wa. passed away Oct. 25, 2020 at Virginia Mason Hospital of natural causes. Jo was born in Chelan, Wa. on April 5, 1949 to parents Jack and Reba Widmyer. Our dad later married Marylee Morris after Reba’s passing.
Jo worked at G.E. in Calif. for several years, and then moved to Yakima where she worked at Yakima County Courthouse for over 20 years as an office technician. Jo made the best dressing and fudge for the holidays. She was a strong and sassy lady who loved the Lord.
She is survived by one daughter, Tinisha Martin, siblings Joyce Fitzpatrick (Mike), Alta Patrick, David Widmyer (Brenda), and Nila McCoy (Tom), and numerous nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by father Jack, mother Reba and sister Carole Sears. At this time there will be no service.
