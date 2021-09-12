Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
Jo Ann Porter passed away on September 2nd, 2021, at Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital. Jo Ann was born on January 29th, 1953, to Gloria Porter (Buckingham) and Calvin Porter in Los Angeles, California.
Soon after Jo Ann was born, the family made their way to Yakima, Washington where she would spend her childhood, along with her brother Steven and sister Valory. During the 1960s, the family lived in Vietnam before moving back to Yakima. Jo Ann attended AC Davis High School, where she was very active in the Drama department and could often be found working in the background of many school productions. She graduated from AC Davis in 1971.
During the 1970s Jo Ann lived and worked in both Los Angeles and Seattle. On October 21st, 1977, Jo Ann married Robert Vold and they remained married until 1992. During their marriage, they lived in Bellingham and Spanaway. Jo Ann helped raise her stepson Justin, and gave birth to her son, Kevin and daughter, Catherine. JoAnn and Bob remained married until 1990, when she and the children moved back to Yakima.
In her younger years, Jo Ann was an avid reader and would often be found reading the latest Stephen King book. Upon moving back to Yakima, she held various jobs including owning her own janitorial service. She was a long-time and well-loved cook at Papa Baird’s in the 1990s and at the Depot in the mid-2000s. Jo Ann was a loving soul that cared about everyone.
As a single mother, Jo Ann cared for her family the very best that she could, and her children knew that she would always be there for them. She proudly taught them faith in our Lord Jesus Christ. She taught them that hard work is a must in life and to always show kindness to others. Once the kids were teenagers, their home was full of laughter and good cheer from the kids and their friends enjoying the weekends at her home. You could often find her researching history and religion and she was always willing to converse with her friends and family regarding these subjects.
Jo Ann was a proud grandparent to all four of her beloved grandchildren, spending as much time with all of them as she could throughout the years. She is preceded in death by her parents, Calvin and Gloria Porter, her aunts Mary Willet and June James, her sister Valory Porter and her daughter Catherine Vold. She is survived by her son Kevin Vold, daughter in law Jessica Wooldridge, her four grandchildren, Jore, Julia, Jameson and Jonathan. She is also survived by her brother Steven Porter, sister-in-law Carol Porter, and her nieces and nephews; Laura and Ian Kitts, Corey and Faith Porter, Charity and Joey Thornton, Awdrey and Chris Balm, cousins Lori Gonzales (children: Jake and Josh) and Mike Willet. We will all miss Jo Ann with all our hearts. She was an incredibly loved mother and grandmother, and life will never be the same without her. For God hath not given us the spirit of fear; but of power, and of love, and of a sound mind. 2 Timothy 1:7.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
