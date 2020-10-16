Jimmy Stone

Shaw & Sons Funeral Home
Jimmy Dwayne Stone was born January 22, 1962 in Oklahoma City to Margie Scott and LeRoy Stone. He moved to Yakima at the age of 11 and continued to live in the valley his whole life. His children and grandchildren were his world. He had numerous nieces and nephews that he cherished. Jim is survived by his brothers, Carl and Robert, sisters, Jane Ann, Lovetta and children, Naomi, Kyle and Tyler, grandchildren, Devon, Xander, Xelia and Nora, and nieces and nephews. A Viewing will be held at Shaw & Sons Funeral Home (201 N. 2nd St., Yakima, WA 98901) on Friday, October 16, 2020 between 3:00 and 5:00 pm for family and 5:00-7:00 pm for the public. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.shawandsons.com.
