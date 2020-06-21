Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
Jimmy Loy Kyles, 76, passed away peacefully on June 7, 2020 at Cottage in the Meadow with his daughter Karen at his side. He died from complications r/t vascular dementia. Jimmy was born in Yellville, Arkansas on April 4, 1944 to Onimus and Ina Kyles (Page). He was the middle child with older sister Anna Ruth, and younger brother Jerry. When Jimmy was six he moved with his family to Yakima. He went to school in Cowiche and graduated from Highland High School in 1961. At age 19 he went on a double date with twin sisters, Darlene and Charlene. He fell in love with Darlene Fay Graham and on February 22, 1964 they were married. On September 26, 1964, daughter Kelli Rene Kyles was born and exactly 13 months later, October 26, 1965, daughter Karen Louise Kyles was born. The family was complete.
Jimmy was a jack of all trades. His career in autobody was cut short when he was seriously injured in a hunting accident, losing one of his legs below the knee. We are grateful to Frank Rose and Arvin Vos, brothers in law, for saving his life.
He worked repairing small engines, drilling wells, and drove dump truck for extra money. Thankfully, he was able to return to painting cars, semi-trucks, and school buses for the Yakima School District until he retired. His favorite hobby was gardening, and he loved taking care of his dogs; going for long walks with them kept him active.
He will be remembered for being a loving son, husband, and father. He was a hard worker and generous when family or friends needed help.
He is preceded in death by his wife of 43 years, Darlene Kyles, and parents Onimus and Ina. He is survived by his daughters, Kelli Jackson (Steve) and Karen Kyles-Marler, grandsons, Alex, Eric, and Steven Kyles, sisters, Anna Ruth Barnes (Claude), brother, Jerry Kyles, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his fur baby, Sid.
A Celebration of Jimmy’s Life will be held at a later date. Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family. Memories can be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
