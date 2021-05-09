Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
Jimmy Lester Roberts went to be with Jesus on May 3, 2021 due to complications with cancer. He was surrounded by family and passed peacefully.
Jimmy was born on October 10, 1945, in Centralia, WA. He served in the United States Navy on board the USS Oriskany flight deck. He was a decorated war veteran and was proud of the time he served our country. After serving in the Navy, he spent many years logging and loved it! In his later years, he managed hotel properties and enjoyed that as well. He was very involved with his kids, grandkids, great-grandkids, and friends. He was an active member in AA and was always ready to lend a hand to help or an ear to listen.
Dad loved to laugh; he could find humor in anything. He enjoyed camping and spending time at the beach. He always had a nice, pretty yard full of flowers and fresh cut grass and enjoyed sitting in the sun on a beautiful day more than anything. He was a great listener and had a gentle disposition as well as a wild side, and we all loved listening to his stories. Some of his family remarked and joked that he will probably go skidding right into Heaven, because that is just his style. His kids nicknamed him “The Silver Fox” because he was always so handsome and radiated a kind of finesse. While he will be greatly missed, his family finds deep peace knowing he is in the arms of his Lord and Savior. He was loved and adored by his family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his mom Pearl Johnson, dad Joseph Roberts, sister Teresa Roberts-Redfield, sister Judy Roberts-O’Connor, brother Joe Roberts, niece Jamie Ellidge, niece Tara Nichols, and nephew Troy Johnson, along with several other family and loved friends. He was also preceded in death by the mother of his children and wife of 12 years, Marlene Roberts. They had three children, Steve, Staci, and Randy.
Jimmy is survived by his three children, Steven Roberts of Centralia, WA, Staci Beat of Naches, WA, son-in-law Stephen Beat and Randy Roberts of Yakima, WA, daughter-in-law Susan Roberts, his grandchildren Brianna Torres of Richland, WA, Kyler Roberts of Centralia, WA, Amanda Roberts of Yakima, WA, Justin Roberts of Chehalis, WA, great-grandkids Addison, Justin, Laila, Kyson, Lauren, Ruby, and Dakota, sister Loraine Stephens of Packwood, WA, brother Lee Cheney of Carbonado, WA, brother Ronny Roberts of Candy, OR, sister Toni Kelly of Randle, WA, brother William Johnson of Yakima, WA, and several nieces and nephews that he loved and created memories with.
Jim shared close to 30 years with his second wife, Sharon Roberts, they were best friends and life collaborates for a long time.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, May 22, 2021 at Applewood Park (105 W. 4th St., Naches, WA 98937) from 1:00-3:00 pm, with Military Honors at 2:00 pm. We will be grilling hamburgers and dogs, bring your favorite dish and join the celebration down memory lane. It will be a nice time of food, laughter, and love. Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
