On Aug. 20, 2020 Jimmie Evan Bowen passed away at his home in Selah, WA. He was born on January 17, 1943 to Elmer and Vra (West) Bowen in Glenoma, WA. After graduating from White Pass High School he joined the Army. In 1965 he married the love of his life Vickie Feist. They moved to Randle, WA where they raised their family. He worked for Pacific Lumber Sales for many years as a logger. In 1980 he moved his family to Selah, WA. He worked many years in Alaska to put his children through school. He became one of the best ?dynamite blasters in the business and was a crew boss in Alaska. In 1994 he began working for Yakima County as a truck driver. He plowed many of the roads off South Naches Road. After retirement Jimmie and Vickie spent their days enjoying their grandchildren and dogs Mitze and Suzie.
Jimmie is survived by his wife Vickie Bowen, daughter Dorleen (Tim) Croswhite of Yakima, WA, son Kevin Bowen and Marne Sall of Monroe, WA, grandchildren Elijah Bowen and Kai Bowen both of Monroe, WA and his sister Elsie Mae Randall of Centralia, WA.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Charles and Leon and sister Dorlene.
