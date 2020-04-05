Valley Hills Funeral Home
Jim got to see and walk to the great Fire Department in the heavens. Shaking hands (which wasn’t a hand shake you could easily forget) with friends and family. Finally being freed from all his physical disabilities and pain of this world. Never complaining and never losing his sense of humor thru the very end. Jim was born to Wesley and Betty (Kime) Williams in Pasadena, CA on 07/16/40. He graduated from Bretheran High School in Long Beach, CA. Jim met his wife Rosemary (Hammermeister) of 57 years at CWU. They had only known each other for two months. They moved back to Tieton to be on the family’s ranch raising apples. Jim was a man who was never without a job, at times working two! Whether it be fencing, farming, driving train or fireman. Jim always kept busy and a memory of it all. Jim coached all three children in different sports and was at every game possible, then followed all the grandkids’ sports. He also coached cross country in HHS for several years, always running with the team until he found his love job – being a fireman. Following in the footsteps of his father. He put in 22 years in Yakima and retired as Lieutenant. Jim was also a volunteer with Highland Fire Department for 12 years and then 11 more as Fire Commissioner.
Jim is preceded in death by his parents and ornery brother Harold. (Tom and Alex too.) He is survived by brother John (Mickie), wife Rosemary, children Teresa Hitchcock (Ryan), Rhonda Rasmussen (Eric) and Dan Williams (Vanessa), grandchildren Madalyn Jennings (Gary), Sarah Larios (Juvenal), Taylor and Caitlin Hitchcock, Kyle and Nicole Rasmussen, Luke and Peter Williams, great-grandchildren Chloe Leslie, Jarret Larios, Preslee and James Jennings as well as one on the way! Baby Carmen Larios decided to come early, arriving the same day Jim passed. He would be thrilled!
Jim and Rosemary loved the casinos, especially Wildhorse and Lucky Eagle. A special thanks to Nob Hill and Caribbean Casino employees who always took care of “Jimmy” with special patience and dignity.
Jim did not want any services and would like any donations to be sent to Highland Fire Department. If you would like to share a memory or condolence with the family please visit www.ValleyHillsfh.com.
