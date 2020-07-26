Jim (William) Allison

The family of Jim (William) Allison would like you to join them on August 1st for a drive through memorial visit. Please bring a pre-written memory of Jim, the family would love to hear the stories. Jim’s wife, kids and grandkids will be out to greet you at Windcrest Villa Condominiums, 5910 West Lincoln Ave., Yakima, WA. We look forward to seeing you!