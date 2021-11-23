January 4, 1946 - September 12, 2021
Jim C. Nelson, 75, passed away on September 12, 2021 at Matsu Regional Hospital in Palmer due to Covid-19. He was making his home in Tok, Alaska.
Jim was born January 4, 1946 in Yakima, Washington to Judge Nelson and Linnie Strickland. He was raised in Sunnyside, Washington and attended Sunnyside schools, and was from the class of 1964. He married Mae Greene in February of 1965. He was a combat engineer for the Vietnam War from 1968-1969. Son Jim E. Nelson was born on February 11, 1971.
Jim worked at many jobs as a mechanic, machinist, truck driver in Washington and Oregon. Jim moved to Alaska in 1992 after being a Port Engineer for Wards Cove Packing. He also enjoyed fishing whenever he could and also enjoyed any type of motorsports drag racing ever since he was a very young man. He also enjoyed circle track racing in Washington and Alaska.
Jim is survived by his dog Goldie, son Jim E. Nelson; Mae Nelson; grandsons: James Nelson, Samson Howard and Dave Howard; great-grandchildren: Jamie Nelson, Jacob Nelson, Bellamy Howard and Gracyn Howard. Services will be in Sunnyside, WA, VFW hall, Saturday November 27th, 1 pm.
