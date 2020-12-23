Valley Hills Funeral Home
Jim Berry (81) passed away on December 19th, 2020 at home in Zillah, Wa., surrounded by his family. He was born September 14th, 1939 in Willow Springs, Missouri, the son of Gus and Goldie (Woods) Berry. He came to Yakima, Wa. at a very young age, where later he found the love of his life, Patricia (Holtzlander) Berry. They had four children: Julie, Christina, Marlene, and Jody. He was the hardest working man anyone could ever know. Always working several jobs at a time to raise his family. He was a roofer by trade, but enjoyed his carpenter skills, building hutches for family. He loved the desert, moving back and forth from Yakima to Mojave, Ca. throughout his life. He was preceded in death by his wife Patricia, mother Goldie, father Gus, 2 brothers, Junior and Jerry, and 3 sisters, Faye, Dorthy, and Ruby. Survived by his children and 45 grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him. Viewing will take place on Tuesday, December 29th from 1-6 pm at Valley Hills Funeral Home in Zillah. Service will be on Wednesday, December 30th at 10 am at the Funeral Home, burial to follow at Lower Valley Memorial Gardens in Sunnyside.
