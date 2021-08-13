Valley Hills Funeral Home
Jim Bacon passed away on July 28, 2021, in Yakima, WA. Jim was born on September 2, 1971, to Jim and Joyce Bacon. Joyce married Dennis Bracket in 1979, and together they raised Jim and his younger brother John here in Yakima.
It is with extreme sadness Jim’s family would like to express how the unmeasurable consequences of alcohol abuse destroys not only the abuser, it also leaves your family and loved ones in absolute devastation. Meanwhile, they watch their loved one erase all life achievements they once accomplished. In the end, Jim finally looked up for help.
Jim is preceded in death by his father Jim Bacon, wife Jacki, and his grandmother Hilda Flathers.
Jim leaves behind his wife Joanna Bacon, parents Joyce and Dennis Brackett all of Yakima; brother John (Maria) Bacon of Selah, WA, sister Lolah (Sean) Bliss of Naselle, WA, his 3 daughters and their families: Jessica Bacon of Yakima, Jennifer Bacon of Terryville, CT, and Brandy Hanson of Kennewick, WA; as well as his grandma Thelma Moore, dogs Max and Merida, 11 grandkids and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
Please visit www.ValleyHillsfh.com to share a memory or condolence with the family.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log in