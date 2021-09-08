Jim Adams (Papa Jim)

Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
Jim was born on May 4, 1947 and passed away peacefully on August 31, 2021 at Cottage in the Meadow. His pain and suffering is no more.
Jim was born and raised in Cowiche, Washington and graduated from Highland High School in 1966. Jim was an excellent athlete and still holds the pole vault record of 13.6 ft. Jim married his beautiful wife Nancy Adams March of 1973 and they enjoyed 48 wonderful years together.
Jim was an excavator and owned J.C. Adams excavating until he retired in 2005 due to health issues. Jim was very respected and well known in the Yakima valley.
Jim loved horseback riding, camping, fishing, and spending time with his family and friends.
Jim is survived by his wife Nancy Adams, his son Jason (Jennifer) Adams, his son Devin (Cheri) Adams, three grandchildren, Grady Adams, Sidney Adams and Colton Adams, brother, Glenn (Karen) Adams, sister, Betty Huber, sister, Sharon Loofburrow, several nieces and nephews, and best friends of 54 years, Hal and Penny Borland.
Viewing is scheduled for Thursday, September 9, 2021 from 3:00-7:00 pm at Brookside Funeral Home (500 W. Prospect, Moxee, WA 98936). A Graveside Service will be at West Hills Memorial Park on Friday, September 10, 2021 at 2:00 pm. The family asks that in lieu of flowers you make a donation to the Humane Shelter in Jim’s name for his love of animals and send in care of Brookside Funeral Home (PO Box 1267, Moxee, WA 98936) who is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
