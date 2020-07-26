Jill Lynne Colby

Shaw & Sons Funeral Home
Jill Lynne (Waldburger) Colby, 47, was welcomed to her eternal, heavenly home by her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at UCLA, following several months of illness related to multiple, congenital heart defects. She fought valiantly for life until God, in His infinite grace and mercy, called her home.
Jill was born on August 5, 1972, in Seattle, Washington, to Mike and Nancy Waldburger. Not expected to live through her first day of life, God graciously answered the prayers of many, blessing her, her family and friends with 47 years -- truly a miracle of God. She taught us much about facing challenges and adversity with courage and most importantly, with a strong faith in the One who created us. Earlier in life than most, Jill understood her mortality and when young trusted in Jesus as her Lord and Savior.
When Jill was three, her brother David was born, which led to a move to a bigger house in Mukilteo, where she lived until she graduated from college. During her school days, she attended both public and Christian schools, graduating from Snohomish County Christian School in Mountlake Terrace in 1990. She then attended Western Baptist College in Salem, Oregon, graduating with a BA in education in 1994, with high honors. In 1995, she moved to Yakima, which she had learned to love following years of visits to spend time with family here.
Jill had three major hopes for her days on Earth – becoming a teacher, a wife and a Mom. God lovingly gifted her with each one. Upon completion of college, Jill became a teacher at West Side Christian School, followed by many years as a homeschool Mom. She became the wife of Kevin Colby on July 13, 1996. God blessed them with 24 years of happy memories. God granted their shared hope for children with the adoption of Allyson, Noelle and Tyler. How loving and personal of God to have included Jill’s hopes in His plan for her!
Jill was a member of Ahtanum Pioneer Church, where she served in various children’s ministries and attended ladies’ Bible studies. She loved her church and its people. She was a loyal friend; had a ready smile; loved bantering with her dad and brother; loved beauty; loved her country; loved Thanksgiving and Christmas and all kinds of family gatherings; was always eager for the annual, family trip to Cannon Beach; loved with intensity her Lord, her family and her friends.
Jill is survived by her husband Kevin, daughters Allyson and Noelle, and son Tyler; her mother Nancy Waldburger; her brother David (Amie) Waldburger, niece Emma Waldburger and nephews Joshua and Micah Waldburger; and much extended family.
An outdoor Memorial Service celebrating Jill’s life will be held at Ahtanum Pioneer Church on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at 10:00 am. A private Interment will take place prior. Suggested memorial recipients are Ahtanum Pioneer Church, Riverside Christian School and Yakima Union Gospel Mission in care of Shaw & Sons Funeral Home (201 N. 2nd St., Yakima, WA 98901). Memories can be shared at www.shawandsons.com.
Jill’s family wishes to express deep gratitude to family and friends, who shared Jill’s journey with us through love, prayer and support of all kinds. To God be the glory, great things He has done!
