Jesus Gonzalez, 73 of Toppenish, passed away on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at Kindred Hospital in Seattle. He is now resting in peace.
Jesus was born on October 25, 1946 in Las Juntas, Michoacán, Mexico to Jesus Gonzalez & Piedad Faustino.
For many years, he worked in the harvest. He worked in and around orchards his entire life, retiring from Perrault Orchards in 2019.
On January 12, 1974, he married Nora Gonzalez in Wapato. Jesus & Nora made Toppenish their home for 46 years.
Jesus will be greatly missed by his family and friends who loved him.
Jesus is survived by his wife of 46 years, Nora Gonzalez of Toppenish, his children and their spouses, Lydia Escorcia (Gonzalez) & Jose A Escorcia, of Seattle, Jesus & Sarah Gonzalez, of Seattle, Jaime & Mayra Gonzalez of Zillah and Francisco Gonzalez, of Seattle, 10 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jesus Gonzalez & Piedad Faustino, a daughter, Maria De Los Angeles and sister, Aurelia Godinez.
A vigil service is Wednesday, July 22, 2020, 12 pm - 3 pm at Heggie’s Colonial Funeral Home. Funeral services will be Thursday, July 23, 2020, 10 am. Those planning to attend should meet at the cemetery. Due to state regulations; face masks will be required.
