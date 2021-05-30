Valley Hills Funeral Home
Jesus Chacon Vargas, born August 24, 1939, passed away on May 2, 2021, with family by his side at Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital.
Jesus was born in Los Habillos, Michoacán, Mexico to Ramon Chacon and Eleodora (Lola) Vargas. He was a loving husband, father, son, brother, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He was a gentle and kind man who loved his family. His efforts and hard work were dedicated to his family. Jesus married his wife (Reyna) in Tepalcatepec Michoacán, Mexico in 1967.
Jesus lived with his family in El Abrevadero Michoacán, Mexico until he moved to Naches, WA in 1975. He lived in Naches for more than 25 years. In 2000, Jesus and his family moved to Yakima, WA. Jesus worked for Allan Brothers Inc. for more than 30 years until he retired in 2005.
Jesus is preceded in death by his parents Ramon and Eleodora, sisters Frocina and Josefina, and his brother Abel.
Jesus is survived by his wife Reyna, his daughter Yesenia, and his sons Jose, Juan Manuel, Jesus, Raul, and Saul Martin. Jesus is also survived by his sisters Maria, Ernestina, Raquel, Ortencia, and brothers Efren and Andres (Chino) Chacon and many grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.
Jesus’ final resting place is Terrace Heights Memorial Park. Please visit www.valleyhillsfh.com to share a memory or condolence with the family.
