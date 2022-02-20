Jessie Escobedo Smith of Yakima, Washington was called home by her beloved Savior and Friend on November 9th, 2021, with her loving daughter Janelle by her side.
Jessie was born on September 6th, 1954, in Worland, WY to Manuel and Elvira Escobedo. She moved to Wapato, WA along with her family in 1963 where she attended Wapato Elementary, Wapato Junior and Senior High School. After graduating in 1972, Jessie attended Yakima Business College.
In 1975, she married Benjamin A. Gutierrez and in 1979 they welcomed a beautiful daughter, Janelle Marie Gutierrez (Larios). Jessie and Ben were blessed with three beautiful grandchildren: Edgar M., Alexys M., and Emanuel Y. Larios; also, two great-grandchildren: Josiah and Alyna.
God granted Jessie’s prayer request in 2010 when she met her soulmate Robert L. Smith. Six months later they were united in marriage on September 10th, 2011, at 12:00 pm in Yakima, WA. They thought it was so awesome that their wedding was on 09/10/11 at 12 o’clock and talked about it often.
Jessie was a strong believer in Christ, the relationship she had with our Heavenly Father was unwavering. She was more than your family member or friend in life, she was a foundation for all. In your time of need, Jessie was the first one to offer prayer, an ear to listen, a shoulder to cry on and always up for a good joke. Conversation and prayer with her were more than comforting, it was a time of healing. The Lord worked thru her and everyone who was within her presence felt it in her words and her hugs.
On December 18th, 2021, Jessie and Robert were forever united when he joined her in Heaven.
On January 22nd, 2022, Jessie’s beloved mother Elvira (Vera) Salazar joined Jessie and Robert in Heaven where they will rejoice together forever.
Jessie is survived by her sisters Virginia Romero (Pete) of Wapato, Delores Vela (Nicholas) of Pasco, and Esther Garza (Victor) of Grandview, brothers Ermelindo Escobedo (Susan) of Olympia, John Escobedo (Casmira) of Olympia and Jess Salazar (Karla) of Federal Way; daughters Janelle (Edgar), Diana (Scott), Misty (Tim), Ethel and Bobbi; her grandchildren Edgar, Alexys, Emanuel, Justin (Cassidy), Nathan (Caitlyn), CaeLyn (Val), Shyanne, Amanda, Landon, Logan and Jacobie KaciAnne, Samuel, Edward, and Vincent; fifteen great-grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and many close friends.
She was preceded in death by her father Manuel Escobedo, sister MaryEllen Romero, nephew Aaron Romero, and brothers Manuel Escobedo Jr. and Kenny Heath.
“I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me” Philippians 4:13
Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday February 26th, 2022 at 11:00 AM at the Full Gospel Church, 2120 S. 3rd Ave. in Yakima, Washington. Reception to follow at the Yakima Arboretum, 1401 Arboretum Drive, Yakima, Washington.
Condolences may be sent to Full Gospel Church.
