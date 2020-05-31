With profound sadness we share the passing of Jessie Ann Prall May 9, 2020. Life with Jessie was an adventure from the day our little sister was born June 1, 1964 in Blythe, California. As a child she could be painfully shy, unless there was a 1950’s jukebox playing 45 style records and then she could cut a rug with her favorite dancer and partner in crime, her brother Artie. She had a wicked sense of humor and lived life uncensored proudly. The way she died is the way she lived. Jessie wrote her own rules, fought her own battles, and if you said she could not do it then she would make sure to prove you wrong. She is survived by her mother Sue Prall, sister Mary Harris, brother-in-law Fred Harris, and the love of her life and only child (son), Jesse James Kindred. She is preceded in death by her father Arthur Prall and brother Arthur Prall Jr. Jessie we hope you finally get the peace you craved.
