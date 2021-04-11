Hawthorne Funeral Home
Our mother, Jessie Abhold, age 96, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on March 23, 2021 in Mount Vernon, Washington.
A more detailed and fuller obituary, encompassing her life, is posted on the Hawthorne Funeral Home, Mount Vernon website, https://www.hawthornefh.com.
Mom was born December 3, 1924 to Martha (Davila) and Joe Esparza in Texas, and from the age of 16 months, she was reared in an orphanage managed by the Carmelite Sisters of the Divine Heart of Jesus in San Antonio. At age 16, she was relocated to work at the Carmelite Sisters Nursing home in San Diego, California. She eventually made her way to work at Boeing in Seattle, Washington.
Now in her twenties, and living in Seattle, Mom met our Dad, Leo Abhold, on a blind date. Leo and Jessie Abhold were married May 5th, 1947 in Seattle, at St. James Cathedral, by Father William Treacy.
They successfully reared nine children, ensuring our foundation was built with teachings of the Catholic religion, and a good work ethic. They taught how to be inquisitive and confident, they believed in discipline and structure, and we all were given a thick layer of their love for good measure. This solid foundation helped us to be successful in our future personal and career paths. We will forever be grateful for the sacrifices, guidance and the love our parents provided us.
Mom had a strong spirit of adventure and she was so creative. These attributes allowed us to travel around the world, while staying at home. We enjoyed annual trips to Cannon Beach. There were day trips throughout Washington, Oregon and Canada. These family trips created lifetime memories for us and provided the backdrop for Mom’s future oil paintings. At the age of 40, she finally put paint to brush. Dad, with his Nikon camera clicking away, provided her photographs for her landscape paintings. Dad’s flower garden with a variety of peonies, roses, and irises provided her plenty to choose from for her floral paintings.
Mom showcased and sold her beautiful paintings at art shows and fundraising auctions across the area, receiving best of show at the Central Washington and Skagit County fairs. She was steadfast at ensuring her children and grandchildren received her beautiful artwork to adorn their homes.
For her 90th birthday party, we organized a Jessie Abhold Art Exhibit & Celebration of Life event for her. Attendees brought oil paintings she had painted for them, these were hung and displayed for her exhibit. She was beyond thrilled, so joyful and happy to see extended family and friends gathered to throw her a Celebration of Life event, while she was alive.
After our Dad passed away in 2005, Mom continued to live in the family home in Yakima, she had a hard time parting with a home she had built and lived in for 60 years. Thanks to all (and you know who you are) who helped Mom live independently during these years.
Five years ago, Mom realized she needed assistance, and relocated to Mount Vernon to live with our sister Kathleen. On the west coast, Mom was provided the best personal care, new adventures and experiences, and an abundance of love and support.
Mom passed away peacefully, at home in Mount Vernon, with Kathleen and other family members by her side singing, praying and comforting her until she quietly slipped away from us into God’s and Dad’s waiting arms in Heaven.
Kathleen and the Abhold family would like to thank the entire Hospice of the Northwest team, for their care, love and support provided to both her and Mom these past three months. With gratitude and appreciation to: April, Deena, Hailey, Nadine, and Veronica. Mom so loved all of you.
Mom is survived by her nine children: Julie Lange, Kennewick, WA, Ray Abhold, Spokane, WA, Jim Abhold (Cuc) Vancouver, WA, Fritz Abhold (Louise) Sedro Woolley, WA, Kathleen Abhold, Mount Vernon, WA, Patricia Petri (Stuart) Selah, WA, Mike Abhold Yakima, WA, Kris Abhold (Patricia) Yakima, WA, and Randy Abhold (Ximena) Yakima, WA, and 19 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by our aunts: Jeanne Swiatlowski of CA, Lila Abhold and Delores Abhold of Yakima, and Rainie Abhold of Wenatchee, along with numerous other extended family members and close friends she loved dearly.
Mom is preceded in death by her loving husband of 58 years, Leo Abhold, her birth parents Martha and Joe Esparza, “Mommy” Sister Bernadina and the loving Carmelite Nuns who reared her, and numerous extended family and friends.
There will be a family graveside service at Calvary Cemetery on May 15, 2021 at 10 am, masks are required.
Following the graveside service, we will have a Celebration of Life for Mom. This will be an outdoor potluck gathering for family and friends, at Randall Park, S.E. Shelter, in Yakima.
Mom was a very loving mother, the best there was. God bless you Mom, we love you infinity.
“Do not cry because I died, smile and celebrate because I lived. Know that I’m in a happy place. Know that we will meet again.”
Memorial contributions may be made to:
*Hospice of the Northwest-Music Therapy Fund, 227 Freeway Drive, Suite A, Mount Vernon, WA 98273
*Carmelite Sisters of the Divine Heart of Jesus, 1215 Dewey Avenue, Wauwatosa, WI 53213
*Yakima Young Ladies’ Institute (YLI) # 96, Holy Family Church, 5315 Tieton Drive, Yakima, WA 98908
