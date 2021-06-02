Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
On May 21, 2021 Jesse Mendoza Sr. passed away unexpectedly at home, seven days shy of his 71st birthday. Jesse was born May 28, 1950 in Salinas, California to Dora Diaz and Onesimo Mendoza. Jesse was the oldest male of nine siblings.
Jesse joined the military at 18 and married the love of his life Gloria Sortillon at 19. They had three children, Jesse Jr., Emma, and Ruby. Jesse went on to be a jack of all trades and a hard worker. A laborer in many fields, Jesse worked at a butcher shop, Gallo, was a foreman and did janitorial work to name a few.
Jesse retired at 65 but do not think that slowed him down. Any given day he could be found at the house, in the yard building benches, fences or tending to the yard. People would stop and ask where we got our benches. He would smile and say, “I built them.” Jesse also had a green thumb and a beautiful yard to show it. Most days you would find him outside BBQing with friends enjoying a cold one and laughing and talking about good times. Jesse loved his oldies and Ramon Ayalla. He would sit and listen to them and tell you the stories of his life. He had a great sense of humor and would make you laugh when he told his stories so vividly. Jesse was the life of the party, always cooking, making salsa or BBQ oysters. Growing up he had a love for animals, fishing, and cooking. He was a bit of a practical joker.
Jesse was a true father figure and grandpa to countless people and if you were blessed with him, you had a friend of a lifetime. In short, if you knew Jesse you were more than a friend, you were family. He had a kind heart and always willing to help, give advice or a place to stay.
Jesse had many grandchildren and one great-grandchild whom he loved wholeheartedly. Jesse enjoyed spending time with them when he was able, taking the two youngest out for walks around the yard or sitting on the bench looking around.
He is survived by the love of his life Gloria Sortillon, their two children, Emma and her husband Ian and their children, Ruby and her husband Rick and their children, daughter in law Lea and her children, of Yakima, sisters Mary, Martha, Emily, and Virginia, brothers John and Antonio, many grandchildren, one great-grandchild as well as numerous nephews and nieces. He is preceded in death by his mother Dora, father Onesimo, brother John (infant), sister Anita, son Jesse Jr., and granddaughter Grace.
Services will be held at Brookside Funeral Home (500 W. Prospect, Moxee, WA 98936) on the 19th of June 2021 at 1:00 pm. Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
