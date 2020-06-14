Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
Early Monday morning on 6-8-20 around 6:57 a.m., God took one of his best warriors. Jesse Mendoza Jr. was born in Gilroy, California on 6-25-70.
He was preceded in death by Grandpa Onesimo, Grandma Dora, Grandpa James, Grandma Mary, Great-Grandma Carmen Sortillion, Tia Anita, Tio Rudy, & Cousin Rudy. He is survived by his loving two sons, Ulysses O. Mendoza & Andrew J. Mendoza, his wife that he could call his best friend, Lea Almaguer, his mother, Gloria Sortillion & father, Jesse Mendoza Sr. They blessed us with Jesse aka Tiny & we are all forever grateful for him.
He has two younger sisters he loved with everything, Ruby McMillin & Emma Marie Brown. Along with them he loved his two brothers-in-law, Richard McMillin & Ian Brown. He loved his nieces & nephews like they were his own. Always cherishing the times with them. Loving the laughs he shared with them that he always had. Always being there for them, for whatever reason. Even though they were his sisters’ children, he made sure to love them like his own with his big ole heart. He gave his friend’s children the same kind of love as well. Last but not least, he loved each & every single one of his godchildren just as much as he loved anyone else.
Jesse (or to the ones who knew him as Tiny) always had a smile. One that you couldn’t help but reciprocate back. He always left you with a smile & a laugh. He always had open arms to everyone. Always doing what he can for everybody. Jesse loved his people. We all know that & just miss it. Without hesitation, whoever it was, he always gave his time. He loved it too. Loved the conversations he had & memories that were created. We will always love that infectious smile.
We will also always remember him & his Seahawks. Repping the team since he moved to Washington. Sticking through the real tough years in Seattle. Fortunately he got to see his team win it all in 2014. One of his most cherished days of his life. Celebrating with his wife & kids.
He loved his hoops as well. For anyone that knew him, he messed with his Allen Iverson & LeBron James. His two favorites to watch. The past decade were spent with his older son watching hoops all the time, constantly talking about their two favorite’s of Kobe & LeBron.
Jesse very well loved to spend extra time cooking & trying to perfect his craft. As he would share with everyone, he loved to try things out. Whether it was to make old recipes better or experiment with some. That’s one thing he was always grateful of his father for. Sure enough, Tiny took after his father & they were to be known as the chefs of the family.
Jesse loved to hang out with his people & have a good time. But nothing was better to him than getting together, firing that grill up, & blasting that sound system to root for his favorite team or his favorite hoopers.
He will be missed deeply.
The love from everyone is strong.
‘Til we all meet again Tiny.
Fly high.
Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family. Memories can be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In