Jesse Flores Jr., age 44, born January 28, 1976, passed away December 9, 2020 at Kadlec Regional Center in Richland, WA.
Jesse was born in Toppenish, WA to Vickie & Jesse Flores Sr., and raised in Wapato.
Jesse Jr. was a hardworking man, who did his best to provide for his family, and loved all five of his children dearly.
He had built a passion for food, that led him to culinary school. In time it opened doors to his restaurant, Jesse’s Smoken Hot Meatz! in Sunnyside, WA. His hobbies were fishing, camping, hiking, and gardening.
He was reliable, humorous, caring, and lovable. He will be missed by all his family, and everyone who got to know him.
Jesse is survived by his parents Jesse & Vickie Flores of Wapato, his wife Michelle Flores of Prosser, his brother Rocky B. Flores & Noelia Flores - sister-in-law, of Wapato, sister Jessica A. Contreras & brother-in-law Aurelio Contreras, of Wapato, his five children, Heather Flores, Elizabeth Flores from Idaho, Miguel Flores, Antonio Flores and Isabella Flores of Wapato, grandchildren Alexander Fugate of Idaho, his three nieces, Margarita, Rosa, and Keisha Flores Contreras, and nephews Carlos & Luciano Villanvera.
Jesse Jr. is preceded in death by his sister Heather M. Flores, his grandpa Bernabe & grandma Mary Flores, his aunt Helen Jaime, and cousins Richard Jaime Jr. and Edward R. Pola.
