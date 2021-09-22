Valley Hills Funeral Home
Jesse Elliott Brule, passed away on September 18, 2021. He was born on August 26, 1980 to his parents Larry and Carla Brule.
He is lovingly survived by his daughters, Olyveah Brule and Jessa Brule of Oregon, and his siblings, Mark Sterling, Keith Sterling, Gabrielle Yoerger, Troy Brule and Raina St. Hilaire; he also leaves behind many nieces and nephews.
A Graveside Service has been scheduled for Friday September 24, 2021 at 10:00 am at Terrace Heights Memorial Park. All are welcome to Jesse’s parent’s house for a reception after the graveside. Please visit www.ValleyHillsfh.com to share a memory or condolence with the family.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log in