Jerry Wayne Kneff, 76, passed away peacefully on September 27, 2020. He was born in Council, Idaho on December 29, 1943 to James and Tressie Kneff. He moved to Washington as an infant living in the Toppenish area, Kennewick and finally settling down in Yakima for the last 16 years.
Jerry attended and graduated Barber School and shortly after started his own barbershop in Kennewick. Jerry also worked in heavy equipment (rock crusher) and also did some welding work before becoming disabled with his back and degenerative arthritis.
Jerry loved the outdoors, especially fishing and hunting. He would hunt from his vehicle while his son or his friends would push the animals his direction. He was a proud, honest and giving man with a true relationship with God, which he shared freely to everyone who would listen. Jerry also loved making knives, leather wallets and also taught himself to paint.
Jerry is survived by his first wife Colleen Hill of Yakima, sons: Brian (Karen) Kneff of Yakima, and Gary (Kathy) Kneff of Selah; grandchildren: Beau and Sharaya Kneff, Michelle Sevigny and Jenna Flumerfelt, great-grandchildren: Taylor, Emma and Oliver Sevigny. He is preceded in death by his wife, Jean Kneff (2017), his parents: James and Tressie Kneff, and his siblings: Norma Tackett and Betty Conner.
At his request, no formal services will be scheduled.
