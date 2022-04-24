Jerry W. Gillespie passed away peacefully at the age of 86 on Sunday, April 17, 2022. Jerry was married to Rita Gillespie (Gardner) for 33 years. They have shared many experiences over the years and a blended family with six children: Greg (Kristin), Jo (deceased), Jeff (Laura), Jill Billups (Pat), Kari Decker (John), and Kristin Ballew (Don). They also share 14 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
Jerry was a graduate of Highland High School in Cowiche, WA where he was a longtime resident and orchardist. He enjoyed family gatherings, road trips, sports, orchard work, the beach, and attending children and grandchildren events and activities. Dad/Grandpa/Great Grandpa loved his family and always brought a fun sense of humor to all that we did together. We are grateful for his impact on our lives and the special memories that will stay with us.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log in