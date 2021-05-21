Langevin • El Paraiso Funeral Home
Jerry W. Barchus began his peaceful, eternal journey on May 9, 2021. He was born on November 23, 1930 in Salem, Oregon, the only child of Wilfred and Arthetta Barchus. He was raised on the family farm, attending 10 years of Salem parochial schools, graduating at the age of 15.
He attended Portland University, transferring to Oregon State in his sophomore year, to pursue an ag engineer degree. He left college in his senior year to return to the farm to help his father who had failing health.
Farming was his first love, but it was not to be. He became a musician, playing keyboard, traveling with various groups for 23 years. It was in his travels, he came to Sunnyside. (One band member was heard to say, “Where are we, what was our agent thinking?”) It was meant to be, he met his wife Kay while playing the Safari Room. They celebrated 46 years of marriage this year.
He continued to travel as a long distance truck driver with nick’s hauling and the last years with Easley hauling. At the age of 72, the road lost its appeal; he turned in his logbooks and retired.
Jerry and Kay spent a few years enjoying their time-shares, attending jazz festivals and sports events until he was unable to travel. He was very happy watching life from his favorite places, the sofa and a lawn chair in the front yard.
Known for his sense of humor and talent on the keyboard. Jerry was famous for his knowledge of facts. Quoted verbatim (sometimes too much verbatim).
Jerry and Kay were sports nuts, watching the Seahawks, Mariners and of course his old alma mater, OSU football games.
Jerry is survived by wife Kay, step son Brad Edwards - Redmond, WA, brother in law and sister in law Dick and Ann Fraley - Yakima, many dearly loved nieces and nephews, and a little buddy, his dog Farley. Predeceased by his parents and his in laws Don and Charlotte Houghton, and brother and sister in law Mike and Willa Houghton.
Jerry’s health failed in his retirement years, the doctors and caregivers became our friends. Landmark, Astria Health Care and Yakima Memorial gave Jerry the most loving and gentle care. A special thank you to Sal Lopez who has been our main source of medical advice and a friend, and of course Dr. Preacher who was there through Jerry’s cardiology health from the beginning. We appreciated everyone of you.
P.S.: Dear Jerry, they said we would never make it, boy did we prove them wrong! Thank you for the laughter we shared every day we were together. Kay (Joy)
A memorial service will be held on May 24, at 2:00 in the Rainier Chapel, 2807 Terrace Heights Drive, Yakima, WA 98901.
Langevin El Paraiso Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Donations in honor of Jerry may be made to Union Gospel Mission.
