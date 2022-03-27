Valley Hills Funeral Home
Jerry Rosella Taylor “Apple Packer”, 88 of Yakima, Washington passed away on Sunday, March 20, 2022.
She was born on January 5th 1934, to Jack and Rosella Barker. Jerry did not graduate, but was a woman full of much knowledge. She was the hardest working woman anyone knew. She worked at Joseph’s Warehouse as an Apple Packer and Sorter for 40 years. Jerry retired in the late 1980s only to return to work at Costco part-time to keep herself busy.
Jerry hunted, snowmobiled, and cut wood in the Tampico Hills for many years, where she and her late husband built many cabins. She enjoyed cooking and baking. Not only was she wonderful at it, everyone had one favorite dish she made. She loved fulfilling every and each request for her delicious food and desserts. She also enjoyed crocheting, knitting, and occasional gambling trips.
Jerry married Donald Taylor on November 21, 1953, they spent 58 years together.
Jerry is survived by her three children Terry (Debbie) Taylor, Donnie Taylor both of Yakima, and Debra Sanchez of Cle Elum. 6 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, 6 great-great-grandchildren as well as multiple nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her Parents Jack and Rosella, her sister Joyce Kincannon, brother Jack Barker, her Husband Donald and 2 nephews.
Jerry should always be remembered as a hardworking, loyal and generous woman. She loved her family and friends with all of her might! The family will have a private gathering at a later date.
Anyone wanting to honor Jerry should look towards the Tampico Hills, smile and say “10-4 Apple packer, be free until we meet again, love ya”! Please visit www.ValleyHillsfh.com to share a memory or condolence with the family.
