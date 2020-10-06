Keith & Keith Funeral Home
Jerry Neil Pierce, 82, of Buena, Washington, passed away unexpectedly of a heart attack September 27th, 2020. Jerry, born in St. Mary’s Idaho to Neil and Corinne Pierce, was a retired Master Sergeant (E-8) who spent the majority of his adult life in service to his country either in the military or as a civil servant working for a variety of government agencies such as the Bremerton Naval Ship Yard, Hanford Reservation, and the United States Department of Agriculture. Jerry was a Purple Heart recipient for an injury sustained during his service related to U.S. combat operations in Vietnam.
Jerry is survived by his mother Corinne Pierce, his five children, and their families: Cathy (Babe) and Jim Smith, also of Buena, Kelly (Dolly) and Mike Shields of Yakima, Robert Pierce of Naches, Kristy (Sweety) and Brady Willis of Selah, and Ryan and Megan Pierce of Allyn, WA. Jerry was also blessed with 12 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
Jerry loved his children, his country and being a soldier very much. One of his favorite quotes was from the late General Douglas MacArthur, “Old soldiers never die; they just fade away.”
Funeral arrangements were made through Keith and Keith in Yakima. Jerry’s funeral will be held October 9th at 2:30 pm at the Washington Army National Guard’s Yakima Readiness Center, 2501 Airport Ln., Yakima, WA 98903. To leave a memory for the family please visit keithandkeith.com.
