Valley Hills Funeral Home
Jerry Louis Berry was born in Yakima, WA on June 17, 1949. He passed away peacefully on March 10, 2020. Jerry was born and raised in Yakima. He graduated from Davis High School and shortly after graduation he enlisted in the US Army and served from 1972-1975. Upon ending his service, Jerry returned to Yakima where he became a service repairman for Montgomery Ward from 1976-1995. Jerry loved to cook. He considered himself a chef and was proud of it. Jerry retired from Yakima appliance in 2002, however he didn’t stop working. Jerry never saw anything he couldn’t fix and bartered his services with many local businesses. He will be missed dearly.
Jerry is lovingly survived by his daughters, Michele (Danny) Dodd, Maranda Berry, and Candace (Jody) Berry, and his brother Jim Berry, plus numerous grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents, Goldie and Gus Berry, his wife, Cindy, two brothers and three sisters.
A Graveside Service has been scheduled for Thursday March 19, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Tahoma Cemetery in Yakima where Military Honors will be rendered. Please visit www.ValleyHillsfh.com to share a memory or condolence with the family.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In