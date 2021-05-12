Shaw & Sons Funeral Home
Jerry Lee Goodman, of Moxee, was surrounded by family when he peacefully passed from us on Friday, May 7, 2021 after a short, but hard fought, battle with cancer. Jerry was born on December 5, 1945, in Seattle, Washington, to Edwin and Agnes (Still) Goodman.
After graduating from Walla Walla High School in 1964 he moved to Yakima, Washington where he settled and started his family. Jerry called Yakima his home for more than 50 years before meeting the love of his life, Linda Layne, and moving to Moxee with her in 2015.
During Jerry’s 75 years he enjoyed working for the Yakima School District where he retired after more than 30 years of service. He worked many positions during those years but he really loved interacting with students and kitchen staff while working in food services distributing food to the different Yakima schools.
Jerry was known for his passion for old cars. His love for old cars started in the early 1960’s when he saw an orange 1940’s Chevy coupe in his Walla Walla neighborhood and that lifelong passion began. He enjoyed searching swap meets and local junkyards, looking for buried treasure (old cars and car parts) with his lifelong and best friend Phil Lovejoy. He and Phil were always looking for old cars and the parts needed for their projects. He loved rebuilding old cars and rebuilt more cars then we can mention. He and Phil were working on a 40 Chevy Coupe project at the time of his passing. This project, lovingly referred to as the PJ Project (Phil & Jerry), would bring his passion for cars full circle.
Jerry was a charter member of the Yakima Vintiques Car Club founded in 1974, holding several board positions over those years. Car shows and rod runs were a big part of Jerry’s life. He enjoyed admiring the work of others as much as he enjoyed doing the work himself.
Jerry is survived by that lifelong friend Phil Lovejoy (Marti); wife of 6 years Linda; children Kimberley Dammon (Paul), John Gregory Kline (Brenda), and Jennifer Goodman (Shawn); extended children Becky Richter (Chris), Edie Dibble (Ryan), George Marcott (Kaylee); numerous grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; sisters Jeanette Mercier, Diane East, Beverly Zaro (Tony), sister-in-law Pam Goodman; and many nieces, nephews, and friends. Jerry was preceded in death by both of his parents and brother Gordon (Gordy).
A Graveside Service will be held Saturday, May 15th at 10:00 am at Holy Rosary Cemetery in Moxee. Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
