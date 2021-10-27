Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
Jerry Lee Ellis, 65, of Union Gap, passed away at his home on his birthday, October 25, 2021.
He was born Oct. 25, 1956 in Chico, CA and joined the U.S. Navy right out of high school. Jerry was an avid fisherman, enjoyed shooting and especially family time. Jerry was a very social person, loved to tell jokes and play tricks on people. In his healthy years, he drove truck, was a mechanic for Weaver Exterminating, bartended for many years and was a jack of all trades. He loved all animals, especially his cat Taz. One of his great joys was baking and cooking for family and friends, especially during the holidays. His specialty was baking pies.
Jerry is survived by his wife of 36 years, Debra; son, Craig Guider; daughter, Jennifer Ellis; and three godchildren he loved dearly, Joshua, Ryan and Dani Gibson; and many, many friends!
At his request, no services will be held at this time. Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log in