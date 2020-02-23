Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
Jerry Lee Drake, Sr. passed away peacefully at home on February 12, 2020. He was born on February 28, 1942 to Earl and Ruth Drake in Terre Haute, Indiana. The fifth of eight kids, he went to school in Terre Haute and after finishing school he married Betty Cartwright in 1960. Together they had five children. They were married for sixteen years. In 1984 Jerry married Judy Cowded and they had no children. They were married until her passing in 2016.
Jerry loved his kids, grandkids and great-grandkids with all his heart. He enjoyed singing. His love for music inspired him to teach himself to play guitar.
Jerry is survived by his children: Jerry, Cathy, Tony (Peggy), Camie, (Lonnie), and Dana (Steve); ten grandkids and sixteen great-grandkids. He is preceded in death by his parents, three brothers, one sister and wives Betty and Judy.
A Celebration of Life will be held Sunday, March 1, 2020 at the Squeeze Inn at 1:00 pm (611 1st Ave., Zillah, WA).
